New London narrows search for next police chief

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– New London has narrowed its search for the city’s next police chief down to three people.

The city is not releasing their names yet, but they will be announced at a public meeting a week from Thursday.

New London is calling it a ‘community interview’. It will be held from 7 to 8:30 at night at the Science Of Technology Magnet High School of Southern Connecticut.

If you want to ask a question to one of the applicants, you need to submit it to the police department in advance.

