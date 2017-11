OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — An Old Saybrook man is accused of threatening to shoot police officers with a high-powered flare gun.

63-year-old Kenneth Grussy was arrested on Wednesday after police received calls from concerned people.

Officers found a loaded flare gun in his car. They say he had been practicing shooting flares that once caused rescuers to search the Connecticut River.

Police say Grussy is no longer allowed to have a flare gun or any other types of firearms.