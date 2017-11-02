Olde Mistick Village: Bestemors

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Celebrating the Scandinavian traditions for the Christmas holidays with gift and food ideas we have Bestemors with us today!

With 32 years in business-specialty store celebrating the culture of Scandinavians. Dansko shoes-various food items-such as specialty bread,cheeses, lingonberries,chocolates and various candy-which we will bring samples. Capes,sweaters and socks from Scandinavia.

The store opened in April 1986. The store’s name is named in honor of Grandmother-Bestemor means Grandmother in Norwegian.

On December 8th from 5-9:30 pm a night of illuminary is taking place. Over 5,000 bags with a candle in each bag will light up the village!

For more information visit http://www.bestemorsimports.com

