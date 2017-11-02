PD: Waterbury teacher had “inappropriate electronic conversations” with former student

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Waterbury teacher has been arrested after police say he was involved in “inappropriate electronic conversations” with a former student.

According to police, Kamar Brown, 32, of Waterbury had engaged in these conversations with a 15-year-old student at The Harvey School in Katonah, N.Y.

Police say Brown was “separated from employment” at the school in June 2017.

Officials say Brown was hired as a substitute teacher for Waterbury Public Schools on Oct. 5. Four days later, the Bedford Police Department contacted Waterbury Police about an investigation into Brown. Waterbury Public Schools then placed Brown on leave after learning of the investigation from Waterbury Police.

Brown was arrested on Oct. 27 and is facing a single charge of Attempted Dissemination of Indecent Material to a Minor. He was processed at Bedford Police Headquarters.

Brown’s employment with Waterbury Public Schools was terminated on Oct. 31.