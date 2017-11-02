Police, Coast Guard search for person who possibly jumped from Norwalk bridge

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a person who possibly jumped from a bridge in Norwalk on Wednesday night.

State Police say at around 11:11 p.m., troopers responded to the Yankee Doodle Bridge on I-95 for the report of a person who had possibly jumped from the bridge.

The Norwalk Police and Fire Departments, the Westport Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard used boats to attempt to locate the person but have so far been unsuccessful.

Police say members of the State Police Dive Team have also searched the river.

The search is active and will continue through Thursday morning.

The identify of the person involved is being withheld at this time. The incident remains under investigation.