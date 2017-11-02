Puerto Rican students start classes at Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A group of students who had their studies interrupted by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico are starting a new set of classes at Central Connecticut State University.

The Hartford Courant reports 20 students from the University of Puerto Rico started an eight-week semester Wednesday. Communications professor Serafin Mendez-Mendez says most of the students are seniors majoring in biology, chemistry and other sciences.

He says the classes will be a mix of online and in-person, and the majority of the professors volunteered to teach.

Mendez-Mendez says the students are able to attend through the CCSU-UPR Airbridge program he helped create. He says he is exploring ways to cover the student’s financial needs through government grants and other funding.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

