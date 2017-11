EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season – and it’s how they’re doing it that has been most impressive.

The Rams (5-2) are this year’s road warriors heading into Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium against the self-destructing and disappointing New York Giants (1-6).

Sean McVay’s club is 4-0 away from the Los Angeles Coliseum, with the last victory coming in a 33-0 win over the Arizona Cardinals in a “home” game in London.