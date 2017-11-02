Report: Gender inequality worsening in U.S.

Related Coverage Judge largely blocks Trump’s military transgender ban

(WTNH) — A new report shows gender inequality is getting worse.

The World Economic Forum Report says “equality is in retreat” for the first time since 2006. The findings are based on gender imbalances in education, politics, health and in the workplace.

Of the 144 countries in the report, the United States was in 49th place.

In 2006, the U.S. was in 23rd place.

The top country for gender equality is Iceland, followed by Norway and Finland.