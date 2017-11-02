Rookie Evan Engram has emerged as Eli's go-to receiver

Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins (21) reacts after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Denver. The Giants host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) With all the injuries to the New York Giants’ receivers, rookie tight end Evan Engram has emerged as the go-to guy for Eli Manning.

The first-round draft pick has caught 11 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the past two games. He also has been the only receiver to get open on a consistent basis since Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard sustained ankle injuries in a loss to the Chargers on Oct. 8.

While Beckham and Marshall are out for the season following surgeries, the Giants (1-6) are hopeful that Shepard will be able to return Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams (5-2).

