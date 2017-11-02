Route 15 reopens in Greenwich after fatal tractor trailer crash

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 15 has reopened in Greenwich after a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer truck closed the parkway on Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that Route 15 northbound, Merritt Parkway, was closed between Exits 31 and 33 because of an accident involving a tractor trailer truck and a car. The crash was reported at around 6:18 a.m.

The DOT says the accident has been cleared and all lanes are now open.

Cleared: Tractor Trailer Accident – GREENWICH #RT15 North 1.52 miles before Exit 33 (DEN RD #2) at 11/2/2017 10:20:02 AM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) November 2, 2017

State Police say that the accident is fatal but did not give any further details at this time.

#CTtraffic: Rte 15 nb x33 Greenwich all lanes open following car vs TT fatal crash. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 2, 2017

Tractor trailer trucks are prohibited from traveling on Route 15 so it’s unclear why it was on the parkway.

Greenwich Police say traffic was being diverted off the parkway and on to North Street which caused delays in that area.

Accident Rt15 Northbound between 31-33, expect heavy delays on North Street, all traffic being diverted off the parkway — GreenwichCTDispatch (@GreenwichCTDisp) November 2, 2017

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation.