Route 15 reopens in Greenwich after fatal tractor trailer crash

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 15 has reopened in Greenwich after a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer truck closed the parkway on Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that Route 15 northbound, Merritt Parkway, was closed between Exits 31 and 33 because of an accident involving a tractor trailer truck and a car. The crash was reported at around 6:18 a.m.

The DOT says the accident has been cleared and all lanes are now open.

State Police say that the accident is fatal but did not give any further details at this time.

Tractor trailer trucks are prohibited from traveling on Route 15 so it’s unclear why it was on the parkway.

Greenwich Police say traffic was being diverted off the parkway and on to North Street which caused delays in that area.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

