Stamford to purchase police body cameras

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Stamford officials say the police department will move ahead with purchasing body cameras after months of testing.

The Advocate reports Democratic Mayor David Martin announced the plans Wednesday, saying the cameras will improve the safety of police and the community.

The city applied for the Body-Worn Camera Pilot Partnership Program in 2015. The city was approved for grant funding by the Department of Justice, and the police department then tested three different types of cameras.

The mayor’s office says the police department chose the Axon Body 2 Camera model based on officers’ preferences.

Police Chief Jonathan Fontneau says the eventual purchase of the cameras will enhance policing services while providing necessary transparency.

