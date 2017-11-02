Stew Leonard’s now delivers groceries to your home

(WTNH)– If you are a fan of Stew Leonard’s, then we have got some good news.
You will now be able to get your groceries delivered right to your door. The grocery store has launched a new service called ‘Stew’s Fresh Delivery.’
The chain announced that every Stew Leonard’s, including the stores in Norwalk, Danbury and Newington will deliver.
But, you will have to live within a 20 or 30 minute drive of the Stew Leonard’s store to be eligible for delivery.
