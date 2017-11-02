Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Joe Furey Visits Bradley Elementary School in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Kicking off November with some seasonably cooler weather, Storm Team 8’s Meteorologist Joe Furey stopped by Bradley Elementary School in Derby to talk about weather forecasting with the 3rd grade students.

The Executive Auto Group Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Lab was on display while students learned about the forecasting gadgets in the Jeep. Many also had questions for Joe about how thunderstorms form and our weather expert discussed topics ranging from lightning strikes to how hail is formed in these storms.

With winter on the way, Meteorologist Joe Furey also did something for the first time: recorded a school closings message for Derby Public Schools.

In addition, he also provided words of advice to the class, reflecting on how he wanted to be a meteorologist at a young age and worked hard towards his dream, “Hang out with people who you want to be like when you grow up. Learn from them and ask a lot of questions. Don’t ever feel like you’re bothering someone by doing this.”

