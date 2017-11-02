Study links pesticides with lower chances of pregnancy

(WTNH) — A new study may change the way you look at fruits and veggies.

Researchers found that eating fruit and vegetables with high amounts of pesticide residue may lower your chance of pregnancy or cause pregnancy loss.

Based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pesticide Date Program, avocados, corn and orange juice typically have a low amount of pesticide residue.

Those with a high amount include peaches, strawberries, spinach and peppers.

