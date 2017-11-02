NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tick season is still going strong in Connecticut. Scientists say ticks will stick around through the winter.

Goudarz Molaei, PH.D. Research Scientist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experimental Station said, “If the weather continues the way it has been, we will have early in the season in 2018 we will have the same issue and the same plague of tick activity.”

At the state lab they’re getting in dozens of ticks daily from all over Connecticut. Researchers are testing for Lyme disease and other tick borne diseases.

Dr. Molaei told News 8 one out of three ticks will carry Lyme disease.

Some of these ticks have multiple or dual infection; meaning that one tick is infected with two pathogens.”

Snowy days might help ticks survive. “During warmer days snow may even provide additional shelter,” said Dr. Molaei.

At the Central Hospital for Veterinary Medicine several dogs a week are testing positive for Lyme disease. Dr. Nicole Kennedy said, “Your dog is bringing it in for your children and for yourself and your home so there is multiple reasons to be nervous about it not just because your dog can get sick but you can get sick your kids can get sick from any tick that gets into your home.”

When you are apple picking this season or just walking your dog in the park ticks will be there. Dr. Molaei said, “Wherever you have rodent activity, whenever you have deer activity, whenever you have leaf litters, whenever you have woodland habitats ticks will be there.”

Dr. Molaei recommends wearing light colored clothing, and spray repellent on your clothes that contains DEET before heading out.