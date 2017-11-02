Trade underlines faith Patriots have in 40-year-old Brady

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) When Patriots owner Robert Kraft was asked earlier this year how long he thought Tom Brady could continue to play quarterback in the NFL, Kraft said he could envision Brady playing into his 50s.

It was a prediction that even Brady chuckled at after celebrating his 40th birthday in August.

“He said the 50s? I don’t think I’ve even said the 50s,” Brady said. “I’ve never thought about not playing. At least until my mid-40s, I said, so that’s a pretty good goal in and of itself, and then we’ll see when I get there.”