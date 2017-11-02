Trump’s Twitter account briefly deactivated by Twitter employee on their last day, company says

By Published:
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

(ABC News) — The Twittersphere lit up Thursday night when President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was briefly deactivated — by a Twitter employee on their last day at the social media company.

“Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review,” Twitter said in a statement late Thursday night.

For eleven minutes around 7 p.m. ET Thursday, visitors to the president’s @RealDonaldTrump Twitter page were greeted with, “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” That account has 41.7 million Twitter followers.

Initially Twitter said in a statement, “Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

