Two arrested in New London drug bust

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men are facing charges after police say they found marijuana packed for sale in their possession.

According to New London Police, officers responded to 82 Laurel Drive during a follow-up on an investigation. While there, authorities say they located two men with more than four ounces of packaged marijuana, a digital scale, and more than $2,500 in U.S. currency.

Police arrested 19-year-old Julio Santana and 20-year-old Kevin Agront, both of Meriden. The two are facing multiple charges, including Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and other related charges.