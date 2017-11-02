UConn coach on George Springer’s success: “Nothing surprises me”

(WTNH)–The state of Connecticut is buzzing with pride for New Britain native and former UConn star George Springer, and Redding native and former Joel Barlow star Charlie Morton.

Not many are more proud than Springer’s old college coach, Jim Penders, who’s still the head coach at UConn. Penders recruited Springer out of Avon Old Farms high school and helped guide his path to the big leagues.

The entire Husky family had a little extra bounce in its step on Thursday, watching Springer play with the same passion he did in Storrs.

“Nothing surprises me, it’s just fun to see the rest of the world discover what we knew when he was 17 and 18 years old, that George is the life of the party, he’s a great baseball player,” Penders said. “Nobody loves the game more than George does. It’s just very satisfying to see so many others around the world to discover what we in Connecticut knew a long time ago.”