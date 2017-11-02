Volunteers to fix up veteran’s home in Prospect

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH)– A local veteran is getting some much-needed help.

That veteran is 78-year-old Raymond Carrier who lives in Prospect. He served our country back in the 1950 and 60’s.

This project is being done by a team of people from the Home Depot Foundation, who will partner with the Department Of Connecticut Marine Corps League.

Everyone will come together to assist with the beautification of Carrier’s home. In this case it will be painting and landscaping.

The same group of people who made improvements at a veterans cemetery in Glastonbury two weeks ago. They made numerous repairs and really helped clean things up. The same thing they will do Thursday in Prospect at Carrier’s home.

Since 2011, the Home Depot Foundation has invested roughly $213 million in veteran related projects. All the employees taking part in the repair work Thursday are doing this on their day off. Crews are expected to arrive at the home around 8 a.m. to begin their work.