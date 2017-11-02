Volunteers to fix up veteran’s home in Prospect

By Published: Updated:

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH)– A local veteran is getting some much-needed help.

That veteran is 78-year-old Raymond Carrier who lives in Prospect. He served our country back in the 1950 and 60’s.

This project is being done by a team of people from the Home Depot Foundation, who will partner with the Department Of Connecticut Marine Corps League.

Everyone will come together to assist with the beautification of Carrier’s home. In this case it will be painting and landscaping.

The same group of people who made improvements at a veterans cemetery in Glastonbury two weeks ago. They made numerous repairs and really helped clean things up. The same thing they will do Thursday in Prospect at Carrier’s home.

Since 2011, the Home Depot Foundation has invested roughly $213 million in veteran related projects. All the employees taking part in the repair work Thursday are doing this on their day off. Crews are expected to arrive at the home around 8 a.m. to begin their work.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s