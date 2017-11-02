Waterford PD: Colchester man arrested after police chase with kids in car

Published:

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Colchester man allegedly led Waterford Police on a chase while under the influence and with two kids in the car Wednesday evening.

Police say just before 6 p.m., officers attempted to stop a Chevrolet pickup truck that was driving erratically on Hartford Road. The truck initially slowed down, then made a quick illegal U-turn, crossed over the median and fled.

According to police, the truck ran a red light and struck another vehicle, but continued on without stopping. Police say no one was hurt in the car.

A witness then saw the fleeing pickup truck turn into a local business. Police found the truck there heavily damaged and unoccupied.

Waterford officers, along with help from East Lyme Police and State Police, searched that area for the occupants and found 48-year-old James Charland. Charland, who was identified as the driver, was located in a wooded area between Hartford Road and Vauxhall Street Extension.

Officers also found two juveniles who were unharmed.

Charland was charged with Failure to Drive in Proper Lane, Improper Turn, Disobey the Signal of an Officer, Reckless Driving, Evading, Risk of Injury to a Minor, Child Endangerment While Driving Under the Influence, Interfering with an Officer, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Obey Control Signal.

He was held on a $50,000 bond.

