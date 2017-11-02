Watertown Police officer placed on leave

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating an incident regarding a Watertown Police officer.

According to Chief John Gavallas with the Watertown Police Department, officials became aware of an incident of “alleged misconduct” by an officer within the department.

Following an initial investigation, the officer in question was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday.

Chief Gavallas said to avoid any conflict of interest, further investigation would be conducted by the Connecticut State Police Central District Headquarters and the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney.

Officials said there will be no further comments until the investigation is completed.