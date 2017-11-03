18-year-old charged with murder of 16-year-old boy in Wethersfield

By Published: Updated:
Noah Hendron (Wethersfield Police)

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering a 16-year-old boy in Wetherfield on Thursday night.

Police say at 8:17 p.m., officers responded to a home on Alison Lane after a 911 caller reported that his friend, a 16-year-old boy, had been shot and that the suspect left the home in a car.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen dead and with a gunshot wound. The area was then secured by officers and a description of the suspect and his vehicle was broadcast to police units.

Two officers then located the suspect vehicle on Ridge Road near Jordan Lane.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Noah Hendron, of Wethersfield, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal use of a firearm. He was held on a $1 million bond.

Police say detectives from the Wethersfield Police Department were assisted by Inspectors from the New Britain court, as well as the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad.

The victim was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Farmington. He has not been identified at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Wethersfield Police at (860) 721-2901.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s