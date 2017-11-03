18-year-old charged with murder of 16-year-old boy in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering a 16-year-old boy in Wetherfield on Thursday night.

Police say at 8:17 p.m., officers responded to a home on Alison Lane after a 911 caller reported that his friend, a 16-year-old boy, had been shot and that the suspect left the home in a car.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen dead and with a gunshot wound. The area was then secured by officers and a description of the suspect and his vehicle was broadcast to police units.

Two officers then located the suspect vehicle on Ridge Road near Jordan Lane.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Noah Hendron, of Wethersfield, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal use of a firearm. He was held on a $1 million bond.

Police say detectives from the Wethersfield Police Department were assisted by Inspectors from the New Britain court, as well as the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad.

The victim was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Farmington. He has not been identified at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Wethersfield Police at (860) 721-2901.