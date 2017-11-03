4 teens arrested after man shot in Danbury robbery

By Published:
(Clockwise) Camron Wilson, Antonio Luna, Cameron Tallman and Cristian Centeno. (Danbury Police)

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Four teens were arrested Friday for an alleged robbery that led to a shooting in Danbury back in September.

Police say on September 4th at around 1:21 p.m., officers responded to a home on Churchill Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds, one to each arm. The victim was taken to Danbury Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Additionally on that day, two nearby schools, Westside Middle School Academy and the Mill Ridge Primary School, were placed on a temporary lockdown due to the shooting.

After an investigation, police determined the suspects to be 18-year-old Camron Wilson, of Waterbury; 19-year-old Cristian Centeno, of Bridgeport; 19-year-old Antonio Luna, of Waterbury; and 18-year-old Cameron Tallman, of Danbury.

Police say the four men went to the victim’s home with the sole purpose to rob him. During the robbery, Wilson allegedly shot the victim, who police have only identified as an adult male.

Wilson was charged with larceny, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, assault with a firearm, and reckless endangerment. He also had additional warrants for drug charges. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Centeno, Luna and Tallman were all charged with assault, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and larceny. They were each held on a $50,000 bond.

