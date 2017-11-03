8 Minute Meals: sausage and beef bolognese with a shaved fennel salas

(WTNH) — Chef Mark Vecchitto shows News 8 how to put together a quick and easy dish that is sure to bring comfort to your home.

Sausage and Beef Bolognese with a shaved fennel salad.

1 lb. ground beef
1 lb. ground sausage (sweet or hot, it’s up to you)
1 medium shallot peeled and minced
4 cups red sauce
fennel seed
1 lb. pasta

Sautee
1 lb. ground beef
1 lb.ground Italian sausage
minced shallots

Add and heat on stove top or oven to desired temp.
4 cups of your favorite red sauce (this could be store bought or homemade)
1 Tbl. fennel seed

Cook
1 lb. of your favorite pasta and drain

Toss the pasta with a small amount of the sauce

Plate the pasta and top with remaining Bolognese sauce.

For the salad

1 small fennel bulb
1 small red onion
fresh parsley
fresh chives
1 Tbl. honey
1 Tbl. white balsamic vinegar
1 Tbl. sweet rice wine or mirin
1 Tbl. olive oil
Salt and Pepper to taste

Slice thin strips of the fennel bulb and red onion (by hand or with a slicer)
chop parsley rough
chop chives to 1/8 inch
place in bowl
add
honey,vinegar,rice wine and oil to the bowl of vegetables
toss with your hands add S and P to taste

