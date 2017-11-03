Access Health CT says open enrollment numbers are up

(WTNH)–Access Health CT is revealing its numbers for the first day of open enrollment on Friday. The organization says it enrolled nearly 1,600 people in Connecticut in private health insurance plans.

It also says it saw a 15 percent increase in visitors to both its website and call center, compared to last year.

People can shop for a plan and enroll in private health insurance for 2018 during open enrollment now through December 22.

This year, they’ve expanded their locations for in-person enrollment assistance from two to ten. Here are the locations:

Bridgeport

Danbury

East Hartford

Hartford

Milford

New Britain

New Haven

Norwich

Stamford

Waterbury

