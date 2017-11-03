Another raw sewage spill into the Naugatuck River from Waterbury plant

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Explosive new details are emerging from the investigation into Waterbury’s Water Pollution Control Facility.

Not only did a huge spill in October result in 5 million gallons of raw sewage being dumped into the Naugatuck River, killing scores of fish in several towns along the river, but, the mayor says that day, there was also an explosion in that plant.

Mayor Neil O’Leary says he just found out about that two days ago thanks to an investigation he ordered. He says the explosion happened when an outside contractor cut a cable during upgrades to the plant.

“We know it started when the outside contractor cut the cable and we also know now that there was an explosion in that manhole,” Mayor O’Leary said.

The contractor did not suffer serious injuries. according to the mayor.

The mayor says after that happened, there was a power failure at the plant.

“The generators didn’t kick on afterwards the way that they should have, which is our back up power,” he said.

That big spill wasn’t the only raw sewage spill at the plant this year. It turns out there was one just last Sunday night because of rain water from a storm.

“We had 5 and a half inches of rain in a very, very short period of time,” the mayor said. “That waste treatment plant is built to handle 27 million gallons of sewage per day. On that day, because of the rain, there was 68 million gallons of sewage and water that came through that facility, which basically flooded the facility due to the enormous amount of rain in a short period of time. And that is not so unique, quite frankly, and those things unfortunately happen but they’re more related to Mother Nature than anything else. However, having said that, there was still a power outage glitch, if you will, that occurred that day that allowed some of that to happen.”

There was also another spill in April.

“That seems to be related to some sort of power situation — electrical situation,” the mayor said.

The mayor says at first, no one at the plant even told him about that spill. That doesn’t sit well with him.

“I’ve been disappointed from the beginning by the fact that the public, including the mayor’s office quite frankly, had not been in the loop much quicker,” he said.

The founder of a non-profit whose mission it is to keep the river clean is among the many people who’ve gotten emotional about this. Kevin Zak helped to bring the October spill into the public spotlight when he posted pictures on social media of dead fish found floating all over the river.

It was one of at least 3 spills this year.

“It’s extremely upsetting,” Zak said. “It’s very hard to wrap my head around it.”

The mayor promises transparency and results when the investigation he ordered is done. He hopes that’ll be in about a week. He says the April spill, which he also says he wasn’t originally told about, seems to be related to some sort of power or electrical situation.

“You can rest assured we are on top of this and working very, very diligently to figure out what went wrong and why it went wrong and secondly, working with DEEP and others to make sure we address the environmental concerns,” the mayor said.

Among the steps he’s taken so far: putting electrical engineers inside the plant to examine the entire electrical grid; he’s possibly looking at hiring a private company to run the waste water treatment plant; and he says there could be changes in the management team at the plant. He’s already dispatched crews along the river to clean up whatever waste they can reach.

As for people who love the Naugatuck River, like Zak, they hope someone can clean things up around there.

“My concern is for both the wildlife and the people that recreate in the Naugatuck River all year round,” Zak said.