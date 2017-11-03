Autumn stuffed quail dish

(WTNH) — Chef Tyler Anderson shows News 8 how to make a stuffed quail dish with an autumn feel.

Ingredients:

1pt black rice

1pt wild rice

1 onion

1c dry cherry

1c chopped pecan

1/2c armagnac

Method of Preparation:

QUAIL:

clip wings and legs off quail. French legs, and confit in duck fat. Reserve wings.

QUAIL STUFFING:

cook off 1pt of black rice and 1pt of wild rice with 1 onion. Cook until slightly over cooked. Chop 1 large sprig of rosemary, in a bowl add rice and rosemary. also add in 1c of chopped pecans, 1c dried cherries. 1/2c of armagnac, season with salt to taste. stuff them quail! roast off onions whole and quarter. jullienne 2 onions, soak in buttermilk, strain, then mix with chicken dry, and fry till crunchy.

PLATING:

put the parsnip chips in a soup bowl, garnish with preserved cranberry, chervil plouches and tarragon leaves. Pour soup in pourer.

Chef Anderson will be taking part in Hartford’s Taste of the Nation event for No Kid Go Hungry. The organization works to end childhood hunger by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget.