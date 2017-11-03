Baby ejected from car in Beacon Falls crash; driver facing charges

Warning: This video contains elements some may find disturbing.

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH)–A baby was ejected from a car during a rollover crash that took place in Beacon Falls on Friday, according to police.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Route 8 northbound near exit 24, after the driver of a Chevy Venture began swerving all over the road.

All three of the people involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals. State police said none of them appear to have life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Alex Malave, was arrested on a number of charges, including reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and risk of injury to a child.

The baby, whose exact age has not yet been released, was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for further evaluation.

Police said the child was not properly secured in a child safety seat.

Police said Malave swerved onto the grass median before crossing the left lane into the right lane and striking another car. The impact of the collision then pushed that car towards the metal beam guardrail, hitting it and separating the guardrail from its support beams. Malave’s car veered right, and dragged the guardrail face across the highway.

The car then rolled over as it veered back to the center median, ejecting the baby from the backseat.

Both Malave and the baby were taken to Waterbury Hospital, and were being treated for minor injuries, according to police.