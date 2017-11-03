Connecticut lawmakers respond to Trump’s tax plan

Related Coverage After delays, House Republicans unveil tax bill

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Republicans in Washington unveiled their new tax plan Thursday. They are calling it a huge tax cut for the American people. Democrats, however, say it is a trillion dollar giveaway to big corporations.

By far the biggest part of this plan is that it cuts corporate taxes almost in half. The question is what will corporate executives do with all that extra money? Will they give themselves big raises and bonuses, or will they increases wages and hire more people?

Big question from tax debate: If you slash corporate taxes, will corporations use that money to hire more workers and increase wages?

Republicans say it’s the latter, that tax breaks on corporations will have the trickle down effect of helping out workers as well. They also want to double the standard deduction from 12,000 to 24,000 for married couples, and increase child tax credit. Those things will save the average middle class family more than a thousand dollars a year in taxes. But, if you deduct things like mortgage interest and student loan interest, those deductions will be capped or eliminated under the republican plan.

Plus, you will no longer be able to deduct your state income tax from your federal income tax. That’s a big deal in states with higher than average taxes, like here in Connecticut. But all those things are dwarfed by the size of the corporate tax cut. Here’s what the two sides are saying…

“We know this is necessary for faster economic growth, for bigger paychecks to give people some confidence in this country, and get our country back on offense economically speaking,” said Rep. Paul Ryan, R- House Speaker.

“They’re planning to give away $2 trillion in tax giveaways to a handful of giant corporations. Number one on the list, do you know who’s going to make the money out of this? It’s projected to be Wells Fargo,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D- Massachusetts.

Senator Richard Blumenthal tweeted that “Repealing state and local tax deductions will devastate Connecticut families, who rely on them each year to save thousands.”

“Until Republicans scrap this shameful tax plan and commit to a bipartisan effort that protects the most vulnerable, they can count me out.”

New Haven Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro tweeted that “The Republicans’ newly released tax plan is a giveaway to millionaires, billionaires, and corporations.”

One of the reasons President Trump says he likes this plan is its simplicity. He says it will mean most Americans will be able to file their taxes on just single sheet of paper.