Connecticut Network TV shuttered in funding dispute

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A tug of war over how much cash state lawmakers are willing to dish out led to the abrupt shutdown Friday of Connecticut Network TV.

“The first thing they did was lock us out of our computers and shut our email off at 7:30 this morning,” said William Bevacqua, a former vice president of CT-N.

Instead of completing taking the channel off the air, lawmakers ordered the airing of re-runs on CT-N.

“It’s going to make the accountability process less than what it was,” Bevacqua said. He told News 8’s Mario Boone the fight over CT-N began months ago with some lawmakers attempting to hijack the channel for their own political gain. “A complete disservice to the mission of civics education and transparency,” he continued. When that didn’t work Bevacqua said the legislature slashed their budget by 65 percent.

Legislators accused CT-N bosses of abandoning contract negotiations. Soon the governor joined the fray, offering to pony up $400,000 from his office budget to keep CT-N afloat.

CT-N was founded in 1999 to give neighbors an unbiased look at the inner workings of all three branches of state government.

Asked if the he public is the real loser in all this Bevacqua said, “I think they are.”