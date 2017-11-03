Connecticut’s own, former Navy Seal Kevin Lacz sharing inspirational story

(WTNH)–Thousands of veterans were at Mohegan Sun on Friday for the “Vets Rock” celebration.

Kevin Lacz, born in Meriden and raised in Middlefield, is an author, motivational speaker, and former Navy Seal. In college and planning on becoming a doctor, he shifted gears after 9/11.

“I wanted to be a seal from the time I walked into the recruiting office in Middletown. I saw a bunch of guys climbing out of the water on a poster, and I said, that’s an awesome job. I want to do that,” he said.

85 percent of people who apply to be seals don’t make it through training. Lacz did, and served two tours overseas. His book, entitled “The Last Punisher,” details his experiences.

“There’s a lot of people that believe that as soon as you go to Iraq or Afghanistan, you have PTSD,” Lacz said. “PTSD is very real, and I have a lot of friends that have PTSD, but not everybody has that, and I wanted to tell a different story.”

As part of “Vets Rock 2017,” Lacz is sharing his story with other vets.

“Events like this show that there is a huge support system available. To know that people have your back, they’re gonna get you a suit, they’re gonna get you trained they’re gonna make connections for you is empowering,” Lacz said.

Lacz now lives in Florida with his wife Lindsay and their two children. He is a physician’s assistant, and hopes that he can inspire other veterans to rise above the challenges and find success.

“Veterans change the battlefield. You know, we’ve done some great things in Iraq, Afghanistan and a lot of other places around the world. There’s no reason we can’t change the battlefield when we step out to the civilian side.”