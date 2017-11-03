Crash involving multiple tractor trailer trucks closes Route 10 in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 10 is closed at the intersection of I-691 in Cheshire due to a crash involving multiple tractor trailer trucks and cars Friday morning.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation says that Route 10 is closed between I-691 and Schoolhouse Road after a multi-vehicle crash was reported just before 6 a.m.

Route 10 CLOSED between I-691 and Schoolhouse Road https://t.co/DNoFBdSJ45 — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) November 3, 2017

Cheshire Police say the crash was in the area of Highland Avenue (Route 10) at the intersection with I-691 which is exit 3.

Route 10 in Cheshire closed in both directions south of I-691. Detour is not bad, but traffic will get worse as morning goes on. #CTtraffic pic.twitter.com/8GJHg7Qp03 — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) November 3, 2017

Police say the crash involves multiple tractor trailer trucks, a box truck and an SUV. The department’s traffic division has responded to the scene.

A box truck, and SUV and 3 tractor trailers all involved in Cheshire crash. Rte. 10 closed. #CTtraffic pic.twitter.com/rqQ64rWOtF — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) November 3, 2017

There will be road closures in the area for the investigation. Police urge drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route because major delays are expected.

Multi-vehicle crash on Route 10 at intersection w/ I691 (exit 3). Road Closed. Expect major delays. Seek alternate routes. — Cheshire Police Dept (@Cheshire_Police) November 3, 2017

There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the crash at this time.