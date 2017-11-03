Crash involving multiple tractor trailer trucks closes Route 10 in Cheshire

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Kent Pierce)

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 10 is closed at the intersection of I-691 in Cheshire due to a crash involving multiple tractor trailer trucks and cars Friday morning.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation says that Route 10 is closed between I-691 and Schoolhouse Road after a multi-vehicle crash was reported just before 6 a.m.

Cheshire Police say the crash was in the area of Highland Avenue (Route 10) at the intersection with I-691 which is exit 3.

Police say the crash involves multiple tractor trailer trucks, a box truck and an SUV. The department’s traffic division has responded to the scene.

There will be road closures in the area for the investigation. Police urge drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route because major delays are expected.

There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the crash at this time.

