Daughters of Divine Destiny Academy help at-risk females in New Haven

(WTNH) — Daughters of Divine Destiny Academy in New Haven helps young women living in the inner city with educational opportunities, personal and professional development, mentor-ship and getting ready for college.

Academy, Inc. began in September 2014 as a pilot program at James Hillhouse High School, the largest high school in the inner city of New Haven.

Tashesha Ricketts-Kidd, Founder and CEO of D3 Academy, Inc. has serviced students in the New Haven Public School system for over nine and half years.

She has recruited and helped women who suffered from poor positive self-esteem, coping skills, anger management skills, peer conflict, high sexualized behavior, poor attendance and academic performance.