Elderly, disabled residents caught in the middle of Renters Rebate program snafu

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Renters Rebate program snafu. Thousands of Connecticut residents qualify for the “Renters Rebate” program. Mostly low income elderly and disabled get up to $900 for couples, $700 for single persons.

It’s based on a graduated income scale and the amount of rent/utility payments made in a year. The checks usually go out in mid October from the state. But they haven’t gone out yet and the Malloy administration is saying this is another thing that has to be fixed in the new state budget.

Sources say the legislature planned to make this program simpler next year by having it administered at the town level but since the checks usually go out in October, the Governor’s budget office should have already sent them out.

There seems to be some mutual finger pointing on this but the low income elderly and disabled are left in the middle.

