Elderly woman dies after being hit by car in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Meriden woman has died after she was struck by a car on Thursday night.

Police say just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 455 Broad Street where they found an elderly woman lying in the road.

The woman, identified as 87-year-old Maria Opalacz, was taken to Hartford Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police learned that a Ford Edge, driven by Charles Crook, was traveling north on Broad Street when he struck Opalacz in the middle lane.

Crook remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation at this time. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (203) 630-6215.