Elderly woman dies after being hit by car in Meriden

By Published:
-FILE - Meriden Police Cruiser (WTNH)

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Meriden woman has died after she was struck by a car on Thursday night.

Police say just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 455 Broad Street where they found an elderly woman lying in the road.

The woman, identified as 87-year-old Maria Opalacz, was taken to Hartford Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police learned that a Ford Edge, driven by Charles Crook, was traveling north on Broad Street when he struck Opalacz in the middle lane.

Crook remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation at this time. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (203) 630-6215.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s