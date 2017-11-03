Eversource raising electric rate for customers

(WTNH)–If you’re an Eversource customer, your electric bill is about to go up just a bit.

Regulators have approved a hike in the standard service generation rate, so customers will see rates go from eight cents per Kilowatt hour to nine cents, beginning in January.

Translated, that means your monthly bill on average will go up about $7.

Eversource says the money would be used to make “investments in the electric system, like smart switches, stronger poles and wires, and enhanced tree trimming.” It also says those improvements will help them to restore outages more quickly.

