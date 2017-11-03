Eversource raising electric rate for customers

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–If you’re an Eversource customer, your electric bill is about to go up just a bit.

Regulators have approved a hike in the standard service generation rate, so customers will see rates go from eight cents per Kilowatt hour to nine cents, beginning in January.

Translated, that means your monthly bill on average will go up about $7.

Eversource says the money would be used to make “investments in the electric system, like smart switches, stronger poles and wires, and enhanced tree trimming.” It also says those improvements will help them to restore outages more quickly.

The company

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s