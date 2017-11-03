Firefighters deliver the most lit fire prevention presentation at elementary schools

MUSTANG, Okla. (ABC) — These high-energy firefighters have crafted the most lit fire prevention presentation ever delivered at elementary schools, complete with music, props and a full set.

With 17 million views and counting on Facebook, the Mustang Fire Department in Mustang, Oklahoma, has captured the hearts of the internet by making “stop, drop and roll” the most exciting thing these students have ever seen. The firefighters are jumping, dancing and high-fiving the students — with a fog machine filling the room and blinking lights — to Harry Belafonte’s “Day-O” that has been transformed to “Stay Low” instead, to drive home their “stop, drop and roll” message.

“Before this, I literally would go into classrooms and show them a 10- or 15-minute video and talk to them, six or eight classes a day, and after 10 minutes I’d lose them,” Capt. Mike Carroll told ABC News of the department’s old tactics. “But since we started doing this show, the kids have picked up every fire prevention tip we put out. They’re entertained, they’re involved, and they can’t wait for these firefighters to come and do a ‘stop drop and roll’ with them. It’s incredible.”

The department has been doing these elaborate fire prevention presentations for 12 years, but it wasn’t until a video was posted earlier this month of their performance at Lakehoma Elementary that they gained national notoriety for their over-the-top fire tips.

“It is a neat, neat program. That little clip doesn’t do it justice,” Lakehoma’s principal, Shawna Carter, told ABC News of the viral Facebook video. “It’s the best assembly we have all year long. They change it up and they’re so personable. They’re great. The kids love it, the teachers love it.”