For Crosby football, winning starts in the kitchen

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–As you can imagine, playing any sport means you have to be in decent shape. Exercise helps, but they say abs start in the kitchen. For Crosby football, winning does too.

Before the game the coaching staff provides the players with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, but not all of the players like it.

Some prefer pizza, and others like to stick with the golden arches. A diet like that is easier to get away with when you’re a teenager.

“I get the 20 piece with a milkshake,” said senior wide receiver Jaedon Wofe. How does coach feel about that?

“I don’t think he likes it,” Wolfe said.

“I do like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, but they’ve been slacking off because they keep using the crunchy peanut butter. I want the smooth peanut butter,” said senior quarterback Alberim Klenja.

Crosby coach David Jurewicz explained his meal message.

“The bottom line is, guys, we’re not eating the stuff for it to taste good,” he said. “We’re eating it to fuel our bodies for the game. We tell them over and over again, and they get it, but they will joke around and make comments. But when all is said and done, they eat the sandwich.”

