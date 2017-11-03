Former pro-baseball player and Guilford native Adam Greenberg to hold library fundraiser

(WTNH) — Former pro-baseball player Adam Greenberg from Guilford will host a fundraiser to benefit the Blackstone Library in Branford on Saturday.

Adam played baseball, soccer, and basketball at Guilford High, but baseball was always his true love.

He had a very successful college baseball career at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs after his junior year. He worked his way through the minor leagues, before getting called up in 2005. He made his MLB debut with the Cubs on July 9th, 2005, as a pinch hitter in Miami against the Florida Marlins.

The first pitch hit, a 92 MPH fastball, hit him in the back of his head, just under the helmet.

The serious injury impacted every aspect of his life, let alone his ability to continue playing.

Thanks to his hard work and an online petition drive, Adam was able to get another at-bat in 2012 with the Marlins against the New York Mets.

He always maintained a positive attitude and wants to inspire others through his book “Get Up: The Art of Perseverance.”

Adam will talk about his career and his perseverance at an event Saturday, November 4 at the Blackstone Library in Branford at 6pm.