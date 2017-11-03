Former pro-baseball player and Guilford native Adam Greenberg to hold library fundraiser

By Published:

(WTNH) — Former pro-baseball player Adam Greenberg from Guilford will host a fundraiser to benefit the Blackstone Library in Branford on Saturday.

Adam played baseball, soccer, and basketball at Guilford High, but baseball was always his true love.

He had a very successful college baseball career at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs after his junior year. He worked his way through the minor leagues, before getting called up in 2005. He made his MLB debut with the Cubs on July 9th, 2005, as a pinch hitter in Miami against the Florida Marlins.
The first pitch hit,  a 92 MPH fastball, hit him in the back of his head, just under the helmet.
The serious injury impacted every aspect of his life, let alone his ability to continue playing.
Thanks to his hard work and an online petition drive, Adam was able to get another at-bat in 2012  with the Marlins against the New York Mets.
He always maintained a positive attitude and wants to inspire others through his book “Get Up: The Art of Perseverance.”

Adam will talk about his career and his perseverance at an event Saturday,  November 4 at the Blackstone Library in Branford at 6pm.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s