Free services and fun for military members at Vets Rock at Mohegan Sun

WTNH.com Staff Published:

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Vets Rock event is happening right now at the Mohegan Sun Casino. News 8 is very proud to be one of the sponsors.

Vets Rock is a great opportunity for military veterans to receive all kinds of free services and to enjoy a day of fun events.

Related: Vets Rock set to take place Friday

More than 35,000 active military members call Connecticut home, and the United Service Organizations wants to help every one of them.

Related Content: Looking to get rid of an old suit? Donate it!

This year, all of the proceeds from the third annual Vets Rock will go toward building a brick and mortar facility for veterans in Connecticut.

The Vets Rock event is happening all day long at Mohegan Sun followed by a concert headlined by Eagles’ guitarist Joe Walsh on Friday night.

Related Content: Eagles’ guitarist Joe Walsh to headline Vets Rock at Mohegan Sun

For more information on all things Vets Rock, click here. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s