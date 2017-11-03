Free services and fun for military members at Vets Rock at Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Vets Rock event is happening right now at the Mohegan Sun Casino. News 8 is very proud to be one of the sponsors.

Vets Rock is a great opportunity for military veterans to receive all kinds of free services and to enjoy a day of fun events.

Saluting our veterans! All current/former service members and families should head to @MoheganSun for FREE services & a fun day! #VetsROCK! pic.twitter.com/Z4HOctOaa2 — Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) November 3, 2017

More than 35,000 active military members call Connecticut home, and the United Service Organizations wants to help every one of them.

This year, all of the proceeds from the third annual Vets Rock will go toward building a brick and mortar facility for veterans in Connecticut.

Vets Rock is today!!! News 8 will be here all day covering it! This was last night as we kicked off the celebration. @gilsimmons @VanessaW pic.twitter.com/kIjGGK0Jqn — Jacquie Slater (@jacquieslater) November 3, 2017

The Vets Rock event is happening all day long at Mohegan Sun followed by a concert headlined by Eagles’ guitarist Joe Walsh on Friday night.

For more information on all things Vets Rock, click here.