Freebie Friday: Free sandwiches, hockey and a fall fair

It's Friday and around here that means freebies! We are stretching your dollar with some of the best deals this weekend.

Friday is National Sandwich Day! Subway is offering a buy one get one deal. Get a free sub when you buy a sandwich and drink. The chain will also donate a meal to charity. So you’re really eating for a cause there today.

You can get a free sandwich at Arby’s by simply signing up for their e-mail deals online.

Saturday is “Try Hockey For Free Day.” A number of rinks are encouraging kids ages 4-9 to try the sport. You can go online to find a rink near you participating.

The fall fair in Newtown is Saturday at the Christ the King Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Look for crafts, music and maybe start your holiday shopping?