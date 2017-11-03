Gift of Adoption financially assists Connecticut families looking to adopt a child

(WTNH) — Gift of Adoption the Connecticut Chapter offers financial assistance to families who wish to adopt.

The Gift of Adoption is a national charity that offers financial support for families looking to adopt, but may not be able to afford it.

In light of November being Adoption Awareness Month, the organization’s Connecticut chapter will host an adoption awareness event on November 4th at the Litchfield Distillery. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will help more children unite with their forever families.