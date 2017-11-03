Glastonbury man accused of stealing neighbor’s car, causing disturbance at daycare

By Published:
Glastonbury Police

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–A Glastonbury man is accused of stealing a car and then sending a daycare into lockdown.

Thirty-four-year-old Matthew Hawkey is facing drug, larceny, and breach of peace charges. Police said he stole his neighbor’s car and then drove to a daycare on East Carriage Drive. Police said he then caused a disturbance, which sent the daycare facility into lockdown.

When police arrived on scene, they found Hawkey was also in possession of narcotics.

After he was arrested, police said he damaged the cell he was being held in, resulting in an additional charge of criminal mischief.

Hawkey did not post bond, and remained held for presentment at Manchester Court on Friday.

