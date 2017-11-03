Going fast: iPhone X briefly available in stores

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, the new iPhone X is displayed in the showroom after the new product announcement at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif. Apple is offering a nifty way to unlock its new iPhone X...just stare at it. Face ID, Apple’s name for its facial-recognition technology, replaces the fingerprint sensor found on other models. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The wait is over for high-tech junkies. The latest and greatest iPhone hit the stores today, but is going fast. Apple fans have been talking about the iPhone X for weeks. It is the newest, nicest, and most expensive iPhone yet.

One thing you will notice right away is that there is no home button. You can “wake up” or unlock the phone by looking at it. The phone actually has facial recognition so it recognizes your face and starts up for you.

No home button means more screen space. Five point 8 inches to be exact. the face of the phone is essentially all screen, so even though the phone is not huge, the screen is substantial. It costs a thousand dollars, but across the country, people stood in line for hours to get them.

“Whether it’s the better camera, better screen quality, how you interact, there are these new animojis that are pretty cool,” said Xfinity Vice President of Sales and Marketing Brian Ferney. “We at Xfinity are really excited because we are sort of new to the mobile game and this is the first time we’ve been a part of this sort of big launch.”

Animojis use the facial recognition camera and software to allow you to record messages, but as your favorite emoji, complete with moving mouth and facial expressions.

Xfinity is actually offering some deals where if you sign up for other products, you can get $500 off the cost of the new phone, so that helps with the price. These phones are going fast, however. In fact, if you didn’t hit the store this morning, or pre-order ahead of time, you may have to wait another month for an iPhone X

