Greater Bridgeport Transit shuts down 3 routes due to low ridership

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A change is coming to the Greater Bridgeport Transit this weekend.

The company has announced that three different bus routes of the 19 routes offered, are being shut down because of exceedingly low ridership.

According to the CT Post, routes serving Stratford, Monroe and Trumbull will suspend services starting this Sunday, November 5th.

A number of other routes, including routes 7, 10, 15 and 23, will also see minor changes.

For a complete list of all the changes and for a map, click here.

