Groton police arrest two men on drug charges

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)–More heroin has been taken off of the streets of Connecticut.

Groton police, along with a task force from southeastern Connecticut, arrested two men after a motor vehicle stop outside of a hotel on Thursday.

Police said 35-year-old Jesse Brochu of Niantic and 38-year-old Diego Blanco of Norwich had heroin, cocaine, marijuana, prescription medication, and cash on them.

Both were arrested on a list of charges, including possession with intent to sell.

Police said Brochu was already on parole. Court dates have been set for both in New London.