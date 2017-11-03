Halloween falls on a Friday in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — The cafeteria at the Juliet W. Long School in Gales Ferry was filled with super heroes, witches, and princesses along with a whole cast of interesting characters.

Halloween was postponed from Tuesday to Friday because of the damage from Sunday night’s storms made many roads too dangerous.

The school also postponed it’s Mix It Up day to today to add to the costumed celebration. Students sat with those other than their friends to get to know new people.

“Someone maybe you don’t know and you’re going to learn about them,” said Principal Anne Hogsten who welcomed the students to their lunch break.

Ledyard like many communities was shut down Sunday night when trees fell closing roads and knocking out power.

“I got it back yesterday afternoon,” said sixth grader Sean Harren.

He was disappointed when there was no trick or treating on Tuesday.

“I was kind of annoyed,” said Harren.

“I was kind of angry,” said sixth grader Kathryn Hudson.

But not anymore. The power is back on.

“It’s a lot easier because I can’t start the generator and when I get home I would have to do my homework with a flashlight,” said Harren.

Halloween is back on too. This is the first year they’ve been able to wear costumes to school.

“The staff and the students have really embraced it,” said Hogsten who admits it may happen again. “Oh I”m sure.”

There are advantages to having Halloween on a Friday.

“We don’t have school tomorrow so we can stay out later trick or treating,” said Harren.

“I’m really excited because I”m going with a good friend,” said Hudson.

5 years ago trick or treating was also postponed because of Superstorm Sandy.

“I think it’s just having that feeling of being a community and coming together as one,” said Hogsten noting it was a tough week for many. “Absolutely a lot of kids didn’t have power.”