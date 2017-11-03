Highlights: Ansonia dominates rival Derby again, 56-8

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)–The cream of the Class S crop, the Ansonia Chargers, were in action again on Friday night.

Tom Brockett’s third-ranked team got a visit from their Valley enemy, Derby.

We got predictions on the sidelines from some Charger faithful. Some said 56-0, 56-6.

Ansonia got to work early. You know its coming, but what can you do? Central Connecticut State recruit Markell Dobbs. Here he comes, and there he goes. He went 77 yards to the house. Touchdown, Ansonia.

On the next possession, quarteback Justin Lopez– he’s a great defender too– he puts the ball in the hands of Luca Belenchia. Ansonia up 14.

The predictions were pretty close to right.

56-8, Ansonia stays undefeated.