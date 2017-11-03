Hollywood Minute: Star Wars Preview Plus Kevin Spacey’s Oscar Chances Looking Dim

(CNN) — Fans are buzzing about the latest teaser trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The new clip, featuring less than 40 seconds of film footage, racked up more than two-and-a-half million views in less than 24 hours. “The Last Jedi” opens December 15.

Oscar winner Julianne Moore is set to play a feminist icon. Moore has signed to star in “My Life on the Road” as feminist activist Gloria Steinem. The coming-of-age story will be based on Steinem’s best-selling memoir.

It seems “All the Money in the World” can’t buy its star, Kevin Spacey, another Oscar. Spacey plays billionaire J. Paul Getty in the film, and was going to be the center of its award season push. But now that several actors have accused him of making sexual advances, Variety and Entertainment Weekly report that Sony and TriStar Pictures are shutting down their plans to campaign for a nomination for spacey. Stay tuned.